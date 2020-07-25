Moscow’s Mann Building expected to reopen Aug. 6
Moscow’s Mann Building is expected to reopen Aug. 6 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city news release.
The building, at 221 E. Second St. in Moscow, houses the engineering and planning and building safety divisions for the city. It was expected to resume regular in-person operations Friday.
The closure was extended to accommodate a 14-day quarantine as recommended by public health sources.
During the closure, private and public construction inspection services will continue to be provided by staff working remotely.
Those needing construction permits and other services are encouraged to do so via the city’s website, permits.ci.moscow.id.us/citizen, or by phone at (208) 883-7022.
Farm, ranch relief funding available through USDA
Relief funding for eligible farm and ranch operations is available through the national USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
In Idaho, nearly 4,000 applications have been approved and $125 million in funding has been dispersed to date.
The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 28.
To learn about eligibility information and apply, visit farmers.gov/cfap or call (877) 508-8364.
Palouse Chamber to put on annual citywide yard sale Aug. 1
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual citywide yard sale on Aug. 1.
It costs $3 to have a sale added to the map and the deadline to do so is Thursday.
Sign up can be done at Palouse City Hall. For more information, email palousechamber@hotmail.com.
Grass blaze closes traffic near Schweitzer Engineering Labs before firefighters extinguish it
Crews closed part of Terre View Drive on Friday as firefighters extinguished a small grass fire near Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
Pullman Fire Department Assistant Chief Ryan Scharnhorst said no structures were damaged by the 0.3-acre fire that occurred approximately 2 p.m. near the intersection of Terre View Drive and Schweitzer Drive.
Scharnhorst said police blocked part of Terre View Drive and rerouted traffic through the SEL parking lot as firefighters put out the flames.
The Pullman Fire Department was on scene for about 30 minutes. Scharnhorst said the fire appears to have been started by improperly discarded smoking materials.