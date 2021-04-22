LOCAL BRIEFS

Nurse to run for Moscow City Council seat
Julia Parker, a nurse, has announced she will run for a Moscow City Council seat in November. To learn more about Parker, visit votejuliaparker.com.
Councilors Art Bettge, Gina Taruscio and Brandy Sullivan are up for reelection this year.
Bettge said he will run for mayor and Mayor Bill Lambert said he will not seek a third mayoral term. Taruscio said she plans to run for reelection. Sullivan said she has not decided about running again and that “a few things are up in the air.”
The Moscow mayor and City Council candidate filing period opens Aug. 23 and closes Sept. 3. The election is Nov. 2.
Moscow Renaissance Fair is on for May 1, but moves downtown
The Moscow Renaissance Fair, normally held at East City Park, will be downtown on the same day as the first Moscow Farmers Market of the season.
The fair will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 on Main Street from First to Third streets on the north side of the farmers market. The farmers market will run during the same time period on Main Street from Third to Sixth streets.
The fair will include local crafters, do-it-yourself children’s activities to-go, music and a parade at 2 p.m. from downtown to East City Park with the Wild Thang Dragon.
Police encouraging safe disposal of medications
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday and the Pullman Police Department is encouraging the public to safely dispose of prescription medications.
Since 2010, Pullman has been providing the public with access to a prescriptiondrug drop-box, available 24/7 in the Police Department lobby. Since then,the police have collected and disposed of more than 3,340 pounds of prescription drugs
When transporting prescription drugs, state law requires they be in the original prescription containers with the labels attached. It is illegal to possess prescription drugs outside of the original container, or to possess those prescribed to someone else.
The prescription labeling can be removed at the police department, or the drugs may be placed in available plastic zipper bags, labeled with the drug name.
The discarded drugs will be incinerated at a facility approved by the EPA and Washington Department of Ecology.
The police will accept all prescription medication from individuals only; medical offices and care facilities should follow protocol with their contracted disposal vendors.
Prescription drugs can also be dropped off at the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Sheriff’s Office.