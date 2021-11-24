Shafer receives fellowship to establish writing center in Uganda
Richard Shafer, a consultant at the Washington State University Graduate Writing Center, has received a Fulbright Fellowship to establish a writing center at the Kabale University Medical School in western Uganda. His fellowship begins in January.
Shafer will lecture while conducting science and medical writing seminars, as well as workshops at the Ugandan university. At WSU, Shafer taught at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication before starting at the writing center.
Shafer received a Fulbright Fellowship in 1989 to go to Yugoslavia and has served as a visiting journalism and mass media professor since then. He worked as a professional journalist, photographer and editor for six years. His most recent travels have been as a visiting journalism professor to Rwanda and Ethiopia.
Hospital auxiliary announces annual tree raffle
The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary will have its 16th annual Christmas Tree Raffle now through Dec. 11. Tickets are $1 and can be purchased at Diane’s Gift Garden at the hospital.
Each tree is 3 feet tall and packed with gifts. Winners are drawn and contacted on Dec. 11. For more information about the auxiliary or the Gift Garden visit pullmanregional.org/auxiliary.
Agricultural Conservation Easement Program grants open until Jan. 14
The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program from Idaho agricultural producers and forest landowners. Applications are due by Jan. 14 for the current funding cycle; those received after will be considered for the next year.
The program helps producers enroll wetlands, grasslands and farmlands into conservation easements. For more information on the program visit the NRCS office in Moscow or Lewiston or contact Diane French at Diane.French@USDA.gov or at (208) 685-6985.