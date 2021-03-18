Idaho mock trial state championship this week
Logos School and Lewiston High School are among the schools competing in the Idaho Law Foundation’s annual high school mock trial state championship today through Saturday.
The three-day tournament will be held virtually through Zoom.
This year, students have explored a criminal mock trial case that centers on a charge of domestic terrorism involving the destruction of a dam in the fictional state of Monida.
Idaho’s mock trial program also hosts a courtroom artist contest as part of the program. Six students from all parts of the state will be participating. Artists observe trials and submit sketches that depict courtroom scenes.
The winning mock trial team and artist will represent Idaho at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in May. For more information about the mock trial program visit idahomocktrial.org
Grants awarded to 13 local organizations
The Innovia Foundation on Wednesday announced it has awarded grant money to 13 organizations serving Latah and Whitman Counties.
The foundation awarded more than $1.2 million total to 133 organizations in eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
The grants for Latah County include $20,000 to Families Together, $4,000 to Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association, Inc., $4,000 to Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, $4,000 to Palouse Choral Society, $10,000 to Palouse-Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, $5,000 to Palouse Pathways and $14,000 to the University of Idaho Foundation.
The grants for Whitman County include $20,000 to the Community Action Center, $13,000 to the Council on Aging and Human Services, $20,000 to the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long-Term Recovery Organization, $10,000 to Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm, $4,000 to Regional Theatre of the Palouse and $4,000 to the Washington Idaho Symphony Association.