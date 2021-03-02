Noshies and Glassphemy to temporarily close this week
Pullman beer, wine and cheese shop Noshies will be closed today through Friday and smoke shop Glassphemy will be closed today and Wednesday as contractors are making improvements to the building on Kamiaken Street in Pullman.
Noshies owner Willow Falcon said contractors are working on creating residential spaces in the upper floors of the building. The two businesses will have to close temporarily as upgrades are being made to meet code requirements.
Noshies will open again Saturday at normal hours.
Hoggan to speak on rhetoric, civility today
Washington State University’s Foley Institute has scheduled a pair of events this week for viewing on its YouTube channel.
James Hoggan will discuss how polarization and adversarial rhetoric hinders our ability to debate and engage in meaningful conversations. The presentation, titled “Restoring civility: How to escape toxic political rhetoric,” is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at: youtu.be/B2T67m13MFI.
On Thursday, the institute’s series on the crisis in constitutional democracy continues with “The wayward course of American presidential democracy,” presented by Stephen Skowronek, a professor of political science at Yale University. Skowronek’s talk is scheduled for noon at youtu.be/pPoFHoYDuy0.
To find out more about the Foley Institute and its mission, go to foley.wsu.edu.
Trout to be stocked in Moscow pond
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is scheduled to stock Moscow’s Hordemann Pond with 500 catchable-size (10- to 12-inch) rainbow trout the week of March 15-19.
This will be the first load of hatchery fish being stocked in Clearwater Region waters during 2021 with thousands more hatchery fish scheduled to be stocked throughout the region this spring.
Contact the regional office for more information, (208) 799-5010.