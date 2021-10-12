Friends of Phillips Farm asking for feedback on new signs
Before deciding on a final version, Friends of Phillips Farm is asking for feedback on informational signs for 10 native plants to be posted around the park.
The signs will be installed Saturday and displayed for feedback until Oct. 24.
The signs are part of a grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. Information about how to provide feedback and directions to the trails will be posted at the lower picnic shelter. The park is five miles north of Moscow on Highway 95.
Whitman County Library offers to-go Lego challenges
Starting Monday, children can pick up Lego building challenges at the Whitman County Library.
There are 25 different designs from which to choose, and from Oct. 25 through Nov. 30 participants can submit their favorite designs for a chance to be featured on the library website.
Remote work certificate program now at WSU
Washington State University is offering an online professional development course to prepare Washington residents for remote work as an employee, entrepreneur or freelancer. Students in the course will learn how to improve time management, gain familiarity with online communication and time management tools and develop necessary skills.
The Remote Work Professional Certificate was developed by Utah State University Extension and is a one month, 30-hour program. The registration fee is $299 with scholarships available for those in an Avista service area and are currently unemployed or underemployed.
Registration for the November course is now open and there will be an informational Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. For more information visit extension.wsu.edu/remoteworkcertificate/.
Palouse Writers Guild announces story contest
The Palouse Writers Guild has announced its inaugural Christmas story contest. The deadline to submit a story is Nov. 1. The story cannot be more than 6,500 words and must be printed and mailed to Palouse Writers Guild, 1006 Francis Ave., Clarkston, WA, 48346. There should be three copies of each submission. Multiple submissions are allowed.
The contest is open to anyone and you do not need to be a member of the guild to enter. Winners will be announced Dec. 3. Other rules and submission guidelines can be found at palousewritersguild.org.
UI schedules photojournalist as part of common read discussion
The University of Idaho has scheduled a talk from photojournalist Saul Flores at 6 p.m. Thursday in the University Ballroom of the Bruce Pittman Center as part of the community conversation about the common read, “Grit,” by Angela Duckworth.
Flores will discuss his recent projects like walking more than 5,000 miles through 10 countries to document the journey of immigrants to the United States and raising money to build an elementary school in his mother’s hometown. Flores’ mother immigrated from Mexico and his father came from El Salvador to escape war. Flores will talk about his family and how he navigated personal hardship and getting an education.