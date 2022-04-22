WSU emeritus faculty member to discuss treatments for neuro diseases
Washington State University faculty emeritus Joe Harding is scheduled to speak at a 1:30 p.m. Zoom meeting Tuesday, hosted by the WSU Retiree Association. Harding will discuss research on drug therapies for diseases like dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson and ALS.
Harding works in the department of integrative physiology and neuroscience to research potential drug therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. He works with Jay Wright in the department of physcology to do this research.
The program is free and open to the public. A link to the Zoom meeting and call-in information will be included in the confirmation email. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3jYQPz9.
Vendors sought for community market in Moscow
The Tuesday Community Market in Moscow is seeking vendors for the 2022 season. To sign up, there is a meeting at 5 p.m. May 10 in the Grange Building at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. At the meeting, vendors can fill out the application, pay vendor dues, ask questions, and meet other vendors and organizers.
Vendors can include plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more. The Tuesday Community Market starts the season June 7 and the market will run from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 4. There will be local music and vendors.
Latah County libraries closed April 29
All Latah County Libraries will be closed April 29 for staff training. This includes the branches in Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Potlatch, Troy and Moscow. The libraries will return to normal hours April 30.