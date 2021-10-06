Palouse Basin Water Summit set for Oct. 21
The 18th Palouse Basin Water Summit is set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom. The summit will feature local water experts and scientists who will talk about the Palouse Water Basin and its water resources.
Scheduled to speak are Korey Woodley, Palouse Basin Aquifer committee executive manager, and Robin Nimmer, senior hydrologist with Alta Science and Engineering. Amy Vickers, a nationally recognized water conservation expert and author also will appear at the summit. Vickers is the president of Vickers & Associates, Inc. and has spoken for more than 25 years about the many sides of water use, conservation and drought response.
To register for the zoom meeting go to bit.ly/3lkf0tH.
Registration open for Moscow holiday parade
The city of Moscow’s annual Light Up the Season event is scheduled for Dec. 10 and will feature a downtown tree lighting and parade.
Registration is now open for the parade, which will start at 6 p.m. after the countdown to lighting a tree in Friendship Square. Prizes will be awarded for entries in categories like best general entry, best youth entry, best business and best use of lights.
Forms to register entries in the parade are available at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center and are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 4. For information contact Tyler Ochoa at tochoa@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7087.
Palouse Conservation District events scheduled
The Palouse Conservation District has scheduled “Plant the Palouse” volunteer events on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Oct. 13 and running through Nov. 20.
The purpose of the gatherings is to plant native trees and shrubs along local streams to improve water quality and create habitat.
For more information on the times and locations of the events and to sign up, go to PalouseCD.org. The events are family friendly and social distancing is required with masks strongly recommended.
Moscow extends sculpture submission deadline
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have extended the artist submission period for Andrew Becker Memorial sculpture submissions. The chosen sculpture will permanently be placed in the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden on Sweet Avenue.
The new deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Nov. 12. The total amount of the funding available to the winning submission will not exceed $5,000 and includes artist’s fee, travel, fabrication and other costs related to the project. Artists from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah are eligible.
The sculpture is named after Andrew Thatcher Becker, a longtime Moscow resident who advocated for people with disabilities in the community.
For more information visit bit.ly/3lax0Xg or call (208) 883-7036.
Navy commander to speak at UI Martin Forum
The Martin Forum, sponsored by the University of Idaho Martin Institute and the International Studies program, has announced Cmdr. Nicolas Meyers of the USS Idaho will speak at 12:30 p.m. Friday both in person and online as part of the event.
The topic of Meyers’ talk will be the role the Navy plays in international affairs like economics, politics and security. Meyers has served on the USS Columbia as navigator and operations officer about the USS Alaska.
The event will be in Rm. 141 in the College of Education building on the UI campus. Registration for the event can be found at bit.ly/3agxt3D.