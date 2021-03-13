Brown bag guest to discuss housing Tuesday
Brian Points, president of Points Consulting in Moscow, will be the guest speaker at the League of Women Voters of Pullman brown mag meeting at noon Tuesday.
Points is a management consultant and economist, and an advocate of small, single-family homes built on smaller lots and in greater density. Points will speak about the Palouse Regional Housing Study which was published in September 2019.
The zoom link for the meeting can be found on the Pullman League’s website at lwvpullman.org.
Moscow’s Third Street gallery reopens to public
The Third Street Gallery has reopened to the public and is featuring the exhibition, Dear Moscow.
Dear Moscow features illustrated letters from 61 people. Submissions were received from community members, students of every age and individuals expressing gratitude for Moscow.
The exhibition celebrates the 110th anniversary of Moscow City Hall’s construction and its previous use as a post office.
Public viewing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 2. Visitors are asked to observe social distancing protocols and wear a mask. Single-use masks are available at the east entrance.
For more information regarding the current exhibition visit www.ci.moscow.id.us/230/Third-Street-Gallery.