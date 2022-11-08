Registration open for Moscow parade, storefront decoration contest
The city of Moscow has opened registration for the annual Light Up the Season parade and Delightful Downtown Storefront competition. Registration for the parade is open until 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and the storefront competition is open until Nov. 30.
The storefront competition is open to all businesses on or near Main Street. Businesses must be decorated and on display by Dec. 1 for the judging panel. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3NxPIEN.
Parade float registration is free and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: best general; best youth; best use of lights; best city of Moscow; best military; and best business. Registration forms are available at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 E. F St., Moscow.
Scouting for Food Campaign in Pullman on Saturday
The annual Scouting for Food Campaign is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday in Pullman. Those who want to participate can leave bagged food by the front door before 9 a.m. All food collected will be donated to area food banks by the Scouts.
Pullman church donates money to local organizations
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman split $1,000 in donations between Family Promise of the Palouse and Inland Oasis. The money was raised during the church’s Sunday services in August and September. Family Promise of the Palouse received more than $570 and Inland Oasis received $430.
Community Congregational United Church of Christ is a progressive and inclusive church located at 525 NE Campus St., in Pullman. For more information, visit pullmanucc.org.
Graduate students to discuss Fallen Cougar project
Washington State University graduate students in public health will give a presentation on the Fallen Cougar project from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Freight Room of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. To reserve a seat, email pullmandepot.events@gmail.com.
Students Jessica O’Rourke, Madison Barben, Cassie Chrisman, Kyley Canion-Brewer and Samantha Edgerton will speak about WSU students or graduates who died during World War II. The Fallen Cougars project aims to digitize information and photos about war dead from then Washington State College.
Centerpiece-building class scheduled in Moscow
Les Styer will give a class on building a holiday centerpiece from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Lodge apartments building at the Good Samaritan Society-Fairview Village Estates, 403 Samaritan Lane, Moscow. The class costs $10 for community members and $5 for Good Samaritan residents. Seating is limited; call (208) 882-9809.