Registration open for Moscow parade, storefront decoration contest

The city of Moscow has opened registration for the annual Light Up the Season parade and Delightful Downtown Storefront competition. Registration for the parade is open until 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and the storefront competition is open until Nov. 30.

The storefront competition is open to all businesses on or near Main Street. Businesses must be decorated and on display by Dec. 1 for the judging panel. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3NxPIEN.

