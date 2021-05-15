SEL to have vaccine clinic for residents ages 12 and older
In response to the Washington State Department of Health’s expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will have a vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and older.
The clinic, at 1825 Schweitzer Drive in Pullman, is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Friday and will administer first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. It is open to people who live and work in Whitman County.
Appointments for the second dose will automatically be scheduled for the same time for July 11, also a Friday.
While appointments are preferred, the clinic will also have slots available for walk-ins. To schedule an appointment, visit selinc.com/mktg/133794/.
Latah County elections set for Tuesday
A Whitepine Joint School District supplemental levy, a North Latah Highway District commissioner position and two Princeton-Hampton Sewer District board positions will be on ballots Tuesday in Latah County.
The one-year, $880,000 school levy, to take effect July 1, would pay lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools in the school district. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy would be $358 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The district currently collects an $880,000 supplemental levy that will expire June 30.
Eligible voters in precincts 19 (Deary) and 32 (Bovill) can vote for or against the levy.
The North Latah Highway District commissioner position is a four-year term. Eligible voters in precincts 1-22, 26-32, 37 and 39 can vote for the commissioner position.
The two Princeton-Hampton Sewer District board member positions are six-year terms. Eligible voters in precinct 28 (Princeton) can vote for the positions.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, visit latah.id.us/auditor/elections/.
Ybarra to form student advisory council
Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra will assemble a multi-grade panel of K-12 students from across the state to help advise her and the State Department of Education, according to a Friday news release.
In the release, Ybarra said she hopes to recruit students from varied grade levels, backgrounds and cultures from all parts of Idaho to form the Student Advisory Council.
“Our students have so much to contribute to the shaping of education in Idaho, and I love every opportunity I have to interact with them and hear their insights,” she said.
The release said 12 student applicants will be chosen to serve on the panel, which will meet quarterly throughout the 2021-22 school year. Successful applicants must be accompanied by an adult to Boise for quarterly meetings. According to the release, some meetings will be held virtually because of the pandemic.
Panel members will be provided with a stipend from the state to cover travel expenses, including meals and lodging.
Students who wish to apply may visit the shortened link bit.ly/2QhyguS for more information.