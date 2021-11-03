Cosmic Crisp harvest expected to hit stores next week
The 2021 crop of Cosmic Crisp apples will be available in stores as early as Monday, weeks earlier than the previous two crops, according to a Washington State University news release.
Cosmic Crisp is the brand name of the apple variety originally bred at WSU’s Wenatchee research station in 1997. Seeds were released to growers in 2017 and there have been nearly 17 million Cosmic Crisp trees planted. Researchers expect the 2021 crop to produce more than 4.5 million 40-pound boxes of apples.
Apple release dates are chosen based on a range of factors like starch to sugar content, the maturity of the fruit and the estimated harvest date. The Monday release date ensures the apples are at their peak, according to the news release.
The apple will be available at vendor booths and featured in digital displays at the 2021 Apple Cup on Nov. 26 at Seattle’s Husky Stadium. A portion of the sale of each box of Cosmic Crisp apples supports scientific research at WSU, and most of the apple breeding program is funded by the distribution of the variety, according to the news release.
City of Palouse open house Saturday
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce will have its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be a fall craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palouse Community Center and will include items like jams, artists’ handmade goods and specialty items.
Local businesses will have shopping specials and a no-cost raffle. The city is asking for attendees to wear a mask and observe social distancing as well as follow public safety regulations.
Fiber-optic internet now available in Garfield
The Port of Whitman County and Ziply Fiber announced Tuesday that new fiber-optic internet service is now available from at least three internet service providers in Garfield.
The fiber-optics cable is the same as provided in Rosalia in July and Palouse in October. The work is part of a five-city partnership between the Port of Whitman County and Ziply Fiber to provide high-speed internet. Oakesdale and Tekoa services remain under construction.
Moscow Contemporary opens exhibit Friday
The first exhibit in the Moscow Contemporary, formerly the Prichard Art Gallery, will feature the work of artist Gerald Exline and will open Friday and run through Jan. 22. For public safety there will be no opening reception.
The exhibit is called “A line into the future” and will have drawings on paper, stretched and unstretched canvas as well as directly onto the gallery wall. The drawings will be accompanied by excerpts from Exline’s statements on drawing and interest with future cities and architecture.
Moscow Contemporary is at 414 S. Main St. in Moscow. Find out more at moscowcontemporary.org/.