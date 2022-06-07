Maher to perform Thursday at Pullman event
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center has announced local musician Dan Maher will perform at the Music on Main event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Attendees should bring their own seating for the event. Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream and Rico’s Pub will have specials for the evening.
Music on Main will feature live music from local musicians on Thursdays through September, weather permitting. Performance and updates can be found at facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or at pullmanchamber.com.
Neill Public Library summer reading begins Saturday
Summer reading returns to the Neill Public Library with a pirate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 210 N. Grand St., in Pullman. There will be a sailboat tour, pirate-themed crafts, nautical knots, storywalk, chalk art and other events.
Online registration begins June 11 at neill-beanstack.org. The first 100 registered youth, age birth to 17, will receive a frozen yogurt voucher from Sweet Mutiny. The theme of summer reading is “Oceans of Possibilities.” For more information on the summer reading program visit neill-lib.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/NeillPublicLibrary.
City of Moscow Artwalk season finale June 16
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission have announced the Moscow Artwalk season finale from 4-8 p.m. June 16. There will be 27 host locations as well as a street fair with food vendors, art demonstrations and vendor booths. Flyers are available online at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk and at the event. Flyers will have vendor, host and music information.
Pullman School District announces free lunch program
The Pullman School District will provide free lunches for children ages 1-18 at two locations starting June 21. The two sites are the Pullman High School Sculpture Garden Courtyard and the Albion Park and Food Pantry, 310 N. F St., in Albion.
The meals will be provided weekday, June 21 through Aug. 11. There will be no meals on July 4. The Pullman lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Albion lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For the menu visit pullmanschools.org.
Fundraiser to benefit hospital’s athletic training program
The Pullman Regional Hospital Athletic Training Program is selling tickets for the 5th Quarter Rally fundraiser scheduled for 6 p.m., Aug. 12, at Red Barn Farms in Colton. Tickets are $100 and must be purchased in advance at pullmanregional.org/redbarn.
The hospital’s athletic training program serves student athletes in Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Potlatch and Pullman high schools. The event will include a hosted bar, barbecue and keynote address from Mack Strong, former NFL fullback and football sportscaster.