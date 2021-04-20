Moscow Charter School dominates recycling competition
Moscow Charter School once again dominated the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge, collecting 3,640 pounds of recyclables this school year.
The school took first among small Northwest elementary schools, bringing in 2,891 more pounds than the second-place school. Franklin Elementary School in Pullman took fourth place in the same category, collecting 100 pounds.
Moscow Charter School also took first last year, collecting 6,315 pounds of plastic.
Trex is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products and it uses the recycled plastics to help manufacture decks, benches and other products.
Moscow Charter School will be awarded a Trex bench for winning this year.
Potlatch man allegedly accidentally shoots self in leg
A 53-year-old Potlatch man allegedly accidentally fired a bullet into his leg while trying to holster a handgun Sunday during a camping trip near Princeton.
The man was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow via a private vehicle. His condition was unknown as of late Monday afternoon.