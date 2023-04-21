Alley paving and sewer projects start today in Moscow

The city of Moscow announced the alley paving and sewer project between Almon and Asbury Street will start today with the closure of Sixth Street to through traffic until Sunday. Most of the project is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2023.

The second phase of the project will start in May and will be paving the alley between Almon and Asbury Street starting at Sixth Street north to Third Street. The project will also replace about 1,200 feet of sewer main and install storm water collection and conveyance lines.