Alley paving and sewer projects start today in Moscow
The city of Moscow announced the alley paving and sewer project between Almon and Asbury Street will start today with the closure of Sixth Street to through traffic until Sunday. Most of the project is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2023.
The second phase of the project will start in May and will be paving the alley between Almon and Asbury Street starting at Sixth Street north to Third Street. The project will also replace about 1,200 feet of sewer main and install storm water collection and conveyance lines.
Pullman Good Food Co-op to have stream cleanup
The Pullman Good Food Co-op will have a stream cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and will meet at the north end of Pullman City Playfields, 820 SE South St., Pullman. Gloves and trash bags will be provided and attendees should dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes and bring water. To RSVP, email hello@pullmangoodfoodcoop.com.
Community dinner planned for Monday
The Moscow Welcome Table, a program of the 1912 Center which offers free dinners, will have its next event at 6 p.m. Monday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The dinners are free and open to the public. Reservations can be made by calling (208) 298-9020. The dinners are prepared by volunteer chefs and caterers. Dinners are held on the fourth Monday of each month.
WSU students to present Malden restoration ideas
Landscape architecture students from Washington State University will present restoration ideas for Malden and Pine City from 1:30-4 p.m. April 25 at the Malden Fire Station, 1 Sprague St., Malden. The project ideas will include restoring trails, developing firewise landscapes for homes and possible town relocation spots. The students participated in a semester-long capstone project with the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Organization to develop the ideas.
The capstone class was led by Jolie Kaytes, a professor in the school of design and construction, and Steve Austin, associate professor. The students also completed a project on the impacts of climate laws on Washington’s small communities. The students spent the semester learning the area’s history, visiting the community and exploring the landscape.
Idaho Board of Education to meet in Moscow
The Idaho State Board of Education will have a regular meeting April 25-26 at the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. The meeting will also be live streamed at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live. The agenda and meeting materials are available online at bit.ly/3KVyoZg. Tuition and fee proposals from Idaho’s four-year institutions will be considered at a later date.
At the meeting the board will hear from University of Idaho students and staff, consider a proposal to prohibit requiring diversity statements for employment, consider a temporary rule to base funding on enrollment rather than attendance, consider a proposal from Boise State University to build a new residence hall and hear a request from Idaho State University for a new campus master plan for its Meridian campus. The board will elect a president, vice president, secretary at the end of the meeting.