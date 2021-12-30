Pullman Civic Theatre has auditions for production of ‘The Odd Couple’
The Pullman Civic Theatre has auditions for the Neil Simon comedy “The Odd Couple” starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 1220 NW Nye St. in Pullman. Auditions are open to anyone regardless of acting experience, and volunteers are needed with backstage sets, costumes, props and more. Auditionees do not have to attend both nights.
Auditions will consist of readings from the script both individually and with partners, no preparations are required. Audition forms and more information can be found at pullmancivictheatre.org and forms will also be available at auditions. All participants in the production must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination cards are required for the audition. The show will debut in February.