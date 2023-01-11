New exhibit to open at WSU museum

Washington State University Schnitzer Museum of Art will open a new exhibit, “Hostile Terrain 94,” next Tuesday at the museum, in the Crimson Cube on Wilson Road and across from Martin Stadium.

The exhibit was created by the Undocumented Migration Project to bring awareness to the deaths that have occurred since 1994 at the U.S.-Mexico border. The deaths are a result of the U.S. Border Patrol policy known as “Prevention Through Deterrence.”

