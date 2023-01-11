New exhibit to open at WSU museum
Washington State University Schnitzer Museum of Art will open a new exhibit, “Hostile Terrain 94,” next Tuesday at the museum, in the Crimson Cube on Wilson Road and across from Martin Stadium.
The exhibit was created by the Undocumented Migration Project to bring awareness to the deaths that have occurred since 1994 at the U.S.-Mexico border. The deaths are a result of the U.S. Border Patrol policy known as “Prevention Through Deterrence.”
The exhibit runs through March 2 when anthropologist Jason De Leon will visit WSU for a series of programs and events about the border policy and the exhibit.
Gay rodeo presentation scheduled in Moscow
University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, Department of History and LGBTQA Office will have a presentation on gay rodeo from scholar Nicholas Villanueva at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. The presentation will cover the historical and current role of the rodeo.
Hosts for the evening are University of Idaho professors Rebecca Scofield and Robert Caisle, who previously collaborated to write “That Damn Horse,” a play using the words of gay rodeo participants and their dialogue from interviews, archives and news articles.
Author and music exec to speak at UI on Jan. 27
Music executive Nabil Ayers will give a speech on the intersection of music, race and family at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Ayers has written about race and music for the New York Times, Pitchfork, Code Switch, GQ and Rolling Stone and recently published a memoir titled “My Life in the Sunshine.” The book is about his struggle to connect with his father, vibraphonist and composer Roy Ayers. Ayers includes stories about his life in Seattle and how he went from a job at a record store to president of the record company Beggars Group. Beggars Group represents artists like Adele, The National and Radiohead.
Pullman chamber seeks Cabaret donations
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations for the 2023 Cabaret, scheduled for March 25 to will include dinner, dancing and both a live and silent auction. All funds raised at the event assist in developing and continuing chamber programs like workshops, monthly luncheons and the annual nonprofit showcase.
The event raises nearly 35% of the chamber’s annual operating budget. For more information or to download the donation form, visit pullmanchamber.com.