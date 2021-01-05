High speed pursuit leads to Whitman County arrest
Whitman County Sheriff deputies arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly led law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies were notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday that Idaho State Police Troopers and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing Robert Speer, of Coeur d’Alene, after he allegedly failed to stop for authorities in Idaho.
The pursuit entered Whitman County and the Sheriff’s Office, wildlife officers and the Pullman Police Department responded to assist.
Police used spike strips to try to stop Speer’s 2004 GMC truck near the Steptoe Canyon area. Speers allegedly almost struck pursuing officers as the chase went through back roads and eventually into a field.
Because of extreme weather conditions and wet fields, deputies waited in the area and contained the general location of the vehicle until daylight.
At approximately 7 a.m., deputies used an ATV to search the fields and located Speer asleep in his vehicle.
He was arrested and booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, assault, trespassing and malicious mischief. He may also face additional charges in Idaho.
Pullman Scouts to collect Christmas trees Saturday
Scouts in Pullman troops 444, 460 and 560 will pick up Christmas trees across the city beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The service is available within the Pullman city limits.
Scouts ask that you have trees, without decorations, on the curb no later than 9 a.m. Donations will be accepted in person. Scouts will also leave an addressed envelope for residents to use.
Residents can schedule a pickup and donate online at pullmanscouts.square.site/.
The trees will be donated to the Palouse Conservation District to be used for soil erosion control. Donations will support activities for the troops. For information, contact Paul Wheeler at (509) 432-3659.
Pullman chamber event reinvests almost $22K
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center’s “12 Days of Pay-It-Forward Pullman” program in December was able to reinvest $21,985 into Pullman businesses, according to a news release from the chamber Tuesday.
The program featured a special business promotion each day Dec. 12-23 and included a drawing for those who shopped participating businesses during the 12 Days. The campaign used the chamber’s community investment funds along with a donation from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and was part of a larger campaign for Shop Local Pullman called P-llman Needs U.
According to the chamber, participating businesses included Paradise Creek Brewery, My Office Bar & Grill, Merry Cellars Winery, Palouse Country Candy, The Coug Store, Rockstar Body Bar, Roost Coffee & Market, Rico’s Tavern, Monroe, Birch & Barley, Neill’s Flowers & Gifts, Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream, Cougar Country Drive-In, and B&L Bicycles. Five gift certificates to Zeppoz in the amount of $100 each were awarded to drawing winners.