Local briefs

Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee names new executive director
Celine Acord is the new executive director of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee and will begin her duties July 11.
Acord has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in landscape architecture from the University of Idaho and certificate from the American Institute of Certified Planners. She has recently served as interim deputy director of the planning division for the city of Boise.
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee works to provide strategic long term water supply solutions for the Palouse Basin. For more, visit palousebasin.org.
Local author to sign books in downtown Moscow
Author Robert Wrigley will read from and sign copies of his book “The True Account of Myself as a Bird” at 7 p.m. June 8 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 South Main St., in Moscow. The book signing is hosted by BookPeople of Moscow. Masks are required at the event and refreshments will be for sale.
Wrigley is the author of 11 collections of poetry and his earlier books have been awarded the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, the Poetry Center Book Award, the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Book Award and the Poet’s Prize. Wrigley lives in the woods near Moscow with his wife, Kim Barnes, also an author.
Insects are the focus of Saturday event in Pullman
The Palouse Conservation District and the WSU Entomology Graduate Student Association will have an insect extravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Koppel Farm in Pullman. The event is family friendly and all ages are welcome. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3NFZUcY.
There will be a presentation on local insects by masters and doctoral candidates in the Department of Entomology at WSU. The event will cover the conservation status of insects and insect identification, as well as insect netting. Bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket and a water bottle. Refreshments will be available.
Gritman to begin diabetes wellness meetings Tuesday
Gritman will start their free monthly support meetings for people living with diabetes and prediabetes at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Classroom at 803 S. Main St. in Moscow. The classroom is located on the second floor of Gritman’s downtown medical office building. The meeting will focus on “shopping at the farmers market.”
The sessions will include nutrition, diabetes and neuropathy, technology, diabetes myths and a holiday cooking class. The sessions are free but registration is required. Registration can be done by calling (208) 883-6341. More information is available at gritman.org/dpp.