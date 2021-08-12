Idaho State Board of Education delays policy decision on defining terms
The Idaho State Board of Education will not consider a draft policy defining the terms “diversity,” “educational equity” and “inclusion” for state universities in its upcoming meeting as was previously planned.
According to a press release from board president Kurt Liebich, the board originally planned to consider the policy in its meeting at the end of August, but decided to postpone the item to allow the public more time to offer input.
“It is important to understand the rationale and context behind this draft policy. The State Board of Education wants to ensure that all people from all backgrounds and political ideologies feel welcome and that they belong on our public campuses,” the release said. “In short, we want to be sure that all voices are heard, and that freedom of expression is valued and encouraged.”
The draft policy defines each term, and establishes institutional standards for their use and implementation for four-year higher education institutions in Idaho.
The draft policy is available at the shortened link bit.ly/3iJPtJ7, and comments can be submitted to board@osbe.idaho.gov.
Shriners to have free concert Saturday at Latah County Fairgrounds
Calam Shriners and the Latah County Shrine Club is sponsoring a free public concert, featuring The Katz Band, from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday on the main lawn of the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
Moscow Brewing Company will provide alcohol inside a beer garden for those of age.
Latah County Fair Director Jim Logan said the concert is intended to thank the community for its support of the Latah County Shrine Club and Calam Shriners, the latter of which includes Idaho members from the 45th parallel, or north of New Meadows, to the Canadian border.
Calam Shriners is one of 200 temples that make up Shriners International, a worldwide organization with its sole mission to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. The hospitals, clinics and care centers provide orthopedic and burn care for children, regardless of ability to pay.
The Latah County Shrine Club is a social club made up of Shriners who live in the county. It raises awareness of Shriners by making appearances at local parades and other community events and by hosting fundraisers like onion sales, crab feeds and, recently, a wine expo.