Gritman to have vaccination clinic for ages 5-11
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow will have a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 6 at 623 S. Main St.
Online preregistration is required. Walk-in appointments and phone appointments will not be accepted. Families can register at phreesia.me/COVID19-PediatricVaccinationClinic and at gritman.org/vaccine.
Family medicine/OB physician Dr. Bryn Parker and pediatrician Dr. Summer Day are among providers taking part in the clinic. Both held similar vaccine clinics for children 12-17 earlier this year and are encouraging parents to register their children to receive the vaccine.
Instructions regarding second doses will be given at the time of the first appointment. Masks and social distancing are required for entry into the clinic.
The pediatric vaccine clinic is being scheduled in anticipation of final government approval and availability of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines. The clinic may be rescheduled because of delays in regulatory approval or dose availability.
The Game Bird Foundation schedules November meeting
The Game Bird Foundation has scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. They are currently seeking members for the board.
The Game Bird Foundation runs a youth program, a habitat program and raises pheasants and red leg chicks for release along with support for pheasant hunters. All are invited to attend the meeting and join the board.
For more information, go to thegamebirdfoundation.org/.
Ceramics exhibit at the Dahmen Barn highlights local artists
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown has a new exhibit from local artists Kassie Smith, Lo Palmer and Adam Stuart starting Nov. 4 and running until Nov. 30. The exhibit is called “Mange a’ Trois” and an opening reception will be at 1-3 p.m. Nov. 7. The Dahmen Barn is located at 419 N. Parkway in Uniontown and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The exhibit will show ceramic plates the three artists created during the #30platesin30days challenge, a worldwide challenge to create a new plate every day during October based on a prompt. Smith lives in Moscow and is a ceramic technician at Washington State University. Stuart is from Pullman and graduated from WSU. Palmer is an associate professor and ceramics coordinator at WSU.
Idaho Watercolor Society’s exhibit comes to Moscow
The Idaho Watercolor Society has scheduled its traveling exhibit at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow, next Thursday through Dec. 13. There will be a reception from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5.
The paintings were selected by Arizona artist Ted Nuttall, the juror of the 2021 competition. A total of 50 paintings were selected for the show and 20 were selected for the traveling exhibit.
One painting in the traveling exhibit won the Betty Benson Memorial Award. Benson was an influential resident of Moscow and active in the art community. The traveling show for the Idaho Watercolor Society North Region will be shown at the 1912 Center from Dec. 13 to Feb. 1.
UI plans high school math competition; registration now open
The University of Idaho Department of Mathematics and Statistical Science has announced its first high school mathematics competition. Students from around Idaho and neighboring states are welcome to apply for the March 4 event. Teams should be comprised of two to four students and can be formed of students from different schools. There is no limit to the number of teams from each school.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 18 and the event is free. For more information visit uidaho.edu/sci/mathstat/math-competition.