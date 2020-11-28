North Idaho AIDS Coalition to host virtual fundraiser Tuesday
The North Idaho Aids Coalition will be celebrating world AIDS Day at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a virtual “High-Tea” fundraiser event via Zoom.
The purpose of the event is to provide care, prevention and advocacy for those affected by the HIV epidemic and to end the stigma surrounding it.
This year, because of distancing restrictions from COVID-19, the NIAC is asking for donations to fund its new mail-out, HIV “Self-Test” program. This program will provide low-income people in North Idaho a discrete and safe way to self-test and will limit exposure to COVID-19 as the test, coaching and linkage to care can be accomplished in the privacy of their homes.
To attend the Zoom fundraiser, visit the website northidahoaidscoalition.org, make a suggested donation of $25 and add your email address in the “notes” section. A Zoom invitation will be delivered to you via email to attend the event along with instructions on how to pick up tea and cookies.
Tickets now on sale for UI production of “A Christmas Carol”
This year, the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will present livestream performances of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens from Dec. 4-13.
The performances feature professor David Lee-Painter as the infamous Scrooge and students from the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
Adapted for the stage by Kendra Phillips, a Master of Fine Arts candidate in theatre and directed by Craig A. Miller, the play is a fresh retelling of Ebenezer Scrooge’s self-reflective journey from miserly wretchedness to merry redemption. With fully realized costumes, lighting and sound, the family-friendly theatrical Zoom event will fill your home with holiday cheer.
Performances will stream at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, 6 and 13.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. performances are free for UI students, $10 for individuals and $20 for families. All 2 p.m. performances are “pay what you can.”
Register for a 6 p.m. performance at www.uidaho.edu/6pmchristmas.
Register for a 2 p.m. performance at https://www.uidaho.edu/2pmchristmas.
Visit www.uidaho.edu/class/theatre for more information.