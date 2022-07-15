Ferdinand’s wins fifth national ice cream competition
The Washington State University Creamery, Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe, was named the winner of the American Society of Animal Sciences’ Big Scoop Ice Cream competition. The creamery received $1,000 in prize money to be used for student programming as well as a trophy.
The competition was held June 28 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and marked the second consecutive year a WSU flavor took top honors. The flavor, Huckleberry Ripple, like all of Ferdinand’s ice cream, is made with milk from WSU’s Knott Dairy Center. This is the fifth time WSU has won since 2015. For more information on the creamery, visit creamery.wsu.edu.
Free fishing for children Monday at Garfield Pond
The Garfield Library is having a free fishing event for families from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Garfield Pond. The pond is located near Garfield off Elberton Road. Participants should bring their own fishing rods and tackle. The library will provide bait.
The pond is for children only and is stocked with rainbow trout. There is no prior registration is required. A free lunch will be provided by the Garfield Community Church and city of Garfield. For more information on the event or the summer reading program, contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or garfield@whitcolib.org.
Youth football camp next week in Moscow
The Moscow High School Gridiron Club has opened registration for the Gridiron Club Youth Camp for children in third to eighth grade Monday and Tuesday. Registration can be done online at forms.gle/iS1YZ7jhzJpkZWU98.
The camp will be from 6:30-8 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with a Tuesday pool party after camp at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, in Moscow. Pizza will be provided. For more information, visit the MHS Gridiron Club on Facebook.
Moscow Public Library now offers Adobe Cloud software
The Moscow Public Library now offers Adobe Creative Cloud software for all patrons of the library. Some of the software available includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign and Premiere.
Patrons are encouraged to save their work via Google Drive, email to themselves or save to a removable flash drive when finished with the program. Funds for the project were provided by the Museum and Library Services through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds were administered by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
Moscow announces dates for asphalt rubber chip seal project
The city of Moscow will start an asphalt rubber chip seal project July 21 and expects to be done July 22. The project will cover approximately 32,730 square yards of residential streets in Moscow.
Residents should expect delays near the locations during the project. A complete list of streets can be found at ci.moscow.id.us/1009/2022-Construction-Projects. The project consists of applying a rubber chip seal and following with a fog seal. Rubber chip seal is a liquid asphalt which uses recycled tire crumbs. The seal will reduce the surface wear and extend the road life.