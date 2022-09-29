Pullman, Kiwanis open ADA playground in Mary’s Park
The city of Pullman and the Pullman Kiwanis have opened the city’s first Americans with Disabilities Act playground in Mary’s Park, at 1570 SE Johnson Ave., Pullman. The design was approved in 2018 and initial construction started in 2019. The Pullman Kiwanis donated about $30,000 and approximately $400,000 has been spent to date on the park.
Access to the areas outside of the playground will be restricted while city staff continues with landscaping. In the next year, the city will add a larger parking lot and install a permanent restroom and picnic shelter, according to a news release from the city of Pullman.
Mary’s Park is on 5 acres of land donated by the Herb Neil estate in 2010. It has a nearly 10,000 square-foot playground with two play structures and a rubber surfacing.
Candidate forum set for the Troy Library on Oct. 12
The Troy Library will have a candidate forum from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 for Latah County races and state legislative seats. The library is located at 402 S. Main St., in Troy.
The candidates expected to participate are running for Idaho Senate, county commissioner in the 2nd and 3rd districts, clerk of the district court, county treasurer and state representative seats. For more information contact Michelle Sturdy at michelles@latahlibrary.org or at troy@latahlibary.org.
Changes announced for Latah County solid waste sites
The Latah County rural bulky waste sites in Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta and Potlatch will only be accepting household waste in October. There will be no demolition, tires, appliances or metal accepted during this time. Bulky waste sites are for rural county and city residents. The Potlatch bulky waste site will move to the Old Mill Site starting in October. To reach the site, follow the signs on Mill Road near the Potlatch Depot.