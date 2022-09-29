Pullman, Kiwanis open ADA playground in Mary’s Park

The city of Pullman and the Pullman Kiwanis have opened the city’s first Americans with Disabilities Act playground in Mary’s Park, at 1570 SE Johnson Ave., Pullman. The design was approved in 2018 and initial construction started in 2019. The Pullman Kiwanis donated about $30,000 and approximately $400,000 has been spent to date on the park.

Access to the areas outside of the playground will be restricted while city staff continues with landscaping. In the next year, the city will add a larger parking lot and install a permanent restroom and picnic shelter, according to a news release from the city of Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you