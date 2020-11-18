Pullman police remind public of drone safety
This week is National Drone Safety Awareness Week, which is set aside to encourage all drone operators to fly safely, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said in a news release.
There are no pilot requirements to fly a drone. Drone aircraft must be between 8.8 ounces and 55 pounds and must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration at faadronezone.faa.gov.
Drone operating rules include operators should always yield right of way to manned aircraft, keep aircraft in sight, fly under 400 feet, never fly over crowds, events or emergency scenes, Jenkins said.
Drone location requirements include not being allowed to operate within 5 miles of an airport without proper notification. The city of Pullman city limits is entirely within 5 miles of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
B$UFLY is the FAA’s smartphone app, which allows users to find out whether it is safe and legal to fly in their current location or planned location.
The Pullman Police Department website has more information available at www.pullman-wa.gov/police. The user should select Resident and Visitor Information, Jenkins said.
Historic civil rights exhibition now open at University of Idaho Library
The nationally-touring exhibit, “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” opened last week at the University of Idaho Library. The exhibition includes an assortment of photographs, television clips, art posters and historic artifacts. It traces how images and media disseminated to the American public transformed the modern civil rights movement.
The exhibition was coordinated jointly by the library and the Latah County Historical Society. A series of public presentations related to the Civil Rights Movement, African American experiences in Idaho and Native American voting rights will be offered by LCHS via Zoom.
The first presentation, “Say it Loud: The Civil Rights Movement and American Pop Culture,” with Ken Faunce, is 6 p.m. Thursday. Viewing information is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/exhibits.
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the library is open by appointment-only to those without a Vandal ID. To schedule a visit, please email libspec@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-0845. Special visitor hours are also available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and from 2-4 p.m. Thursdays The exhibit will be open through the end of the year.
Friends of Phillips Farm sponsoring outdoor photo contest
The Friends of Phillips Farm is having a photo contest for local photographers of all ages. Youth (17 and younger) and adults (18 and older) can enter up to three of their best scenes of Phillips Farm County Park for consideration.
The deadline for entry is midnight Dec. 18. First-place photos will be submitted for publication in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and will appear on the Friends’ website and Facebook page.
For more information, including contest rules and submission information, visit the Friends’ website at www.friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com.