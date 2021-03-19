Police arrest man for DUI after motorcycle crash
Police arrested a 34-year-old Pullman man shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence after he crashed his motorcycle on Whitman Street.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police initially responded to the area for a verbal domestic dispute. One of the people involved in the dispute, David Timmermans, had already left the scene on a motorcycle but crashed.
Police determined Timmermans was intoxicated and had a suspended license. He was transported to the hospital for a possible broken bone and then transported to Whitman County Jail.
Artwalk set for June 17
The 16th annual Moscow Artwalk will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17, according to a city news release.
Artwalk will be modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Familiar features such as the Main Street closure and street fair are postponed until 2022. Artists will still be featured at host locations throughout Moscow during this year’s event.
The event aims to feature visual, literary, performing and culinary arts. Businesses are encouraged to use this event to promote their regular creative offerings as well as any special arts presentations.
It is up to host locations to select, connect and pair with the local artists they wish to host. Host locations are encouraged to seek visual, literary, performing and culinary artists. For a list of local and regional artists, view the City of Moscow’s Artist Directory at bit.ly/moscowartistdirectory. Host location registration will open in early April.
For more information on Artwalk, visit: www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Scammers trying to gain personal Medicaid/Medicare info
Gritman Medical Center and local police are warning people about scam callers trying to gain personal Medicaid or Medicare information.
According to Gritman, scammers are using phone numbers that appear to be coming from the hospital or a local organization.
The Pullman Police Department reports that scammers are claiming to represent Pullman Regional Hospital, too.
Police urge people who receive suspicious calls to refrain from providing personal or financial information. They advise people to hang up and call the facility back using the verified contact number listed on their website.
United Way of Moscow/Latah County seeks executive director
United Way of Moscow/Latah County is seeking a motivated and talented person to serve as its executive director, according to the nonprofit organization’s website. The executive director will work with diverse communities and local, regional and state nonprofit organizations.
Experience and skills in management, public speaking and philanthropic giving are preferred.
This is a contract part-time position, paid monthly, requiring up to 40 hours per month on average. Pay is dependent upon experience.
To apply, email resume and a one-page cover letter to unitedway@moscow.com by April 16.