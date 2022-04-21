Local Briefs

Downtown Pullman Association names executive director
The Downtown Pullman Association announced Holly Greystone of Pullman will serve as the group’s first executive director beginning Monday. The Downtown Pullman Association works to coordinate efforts of residents, businesses and community partners to promote commerce, culture and celebrations.
Greystone will work with the association board of directors. She has lived on the Palouse for 14 years and has experience in project management, labor relations and human resources. Her office has not been announced but will be located downtown.
The association was formed in 2018 and is supported through the Washington State University, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, the city of Pullman and downtown businesses. The association will follow the Main Street America national program which works to restore communities and promote downtowns with events and marketing.
Army general to visit Pullman High School on Monday
U.S. Army Gen. Dennis LeMaster, commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence and 19th Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps, will visit Pullman High School on Monday to speak to students and educators. The visit is part of a weeklong campaign across the state of Washington.
LeMaster is the senior medical leader and is in charge of providing education and training to Army medical personnel. He graduated from Pullman High School in 1980 and was commissioned into the Army after his graduation from Washington State University.
Speaker series on pollinators and native Palouse planting starts Sunday
St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman has announced a three-speaker series to discuss the importance of native plants in pollinator support.
The series will start at 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and there will be refreshments and door prizes. The first discussion will feature the Washington State University entomology department’s Rae Olsson, who will discuss how to keep bees happy.
The second speaker, scheduled for May 22, is Joan Folwell from the Palouse Prairie Foundation to share Palouse Native plant information. The last speaker is Pat Munts, author and freelance garden writer who will discuss low maintenance, drought tolerant plants on June 5.
The church is at 1410 NE Stadium Way, in Pullman.
Pullman student wins national music competition
Pullman resident Tokuji Miyasaka recently won top honors in the Music Teachers National Association junior string competition finals. Miyasaka is the winner of the 2021 Kocian International Violin Competition and has won the 2021 Music of Remembrance Young Artists Award. Locally, Miyasaka is a 2022 Washington-Idaho Symphony Young Artists Competition finalist.
The Music Teachers National Association Junior string competition begins at the state level, before heading to division competitions and then nationals. As a national winner, Miyasaka received $1,000 from the Yamaha Corporation of America. The junior level is open to musicians ages 11 to 14.