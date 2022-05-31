Humane Society run/walk scheduled for June 18
The Humane Society of the Palouse will have its 10th annual 5K Fun Run and Walk at 9 a.m. June 18 at the Moscow Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., in Moscow. The course is flat and will follow Paradise Path. The event is open to all ages and dogs are encouraged but not required to participate. There will be prizes for top finishers and post-race refreshments will be provided. To register, visit humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/paw-louse-5k-2022. Registration is $20 per person and is open until June 17. Those who register by June 4 are guaranteed a commemorative T-shirt from the event. Day of registration will be available starting at 8 a.m.
Idaho Repertory Theatre to perform ‘Every Brilliant Thing’
The Idaho Repertory Theatre will present “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan Macmillian and Jonny Donahoe at the Forge Theatre in June. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. June 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets cost $5 to $25 and are available at uidaho.edu/theatretix.
The show, featuring Craig A Miller, revolves around a child who makes a list of the things in life worth living for. For more information, visituitheatre.com or call (208) 885-6465.
Judy’s Trail grand opening set for Saturday in Troy
The Palouse Land Trust will have a grand pening ceremony for Judy’s Trail from noon to 3 p.m. at the trailhead for Judy’s Trail on McKeehan Road in Troy. The stretches for almost 1 mile alongside Big Meadow Creek and forested portions of the region.
The trail is designed in collaboration with the Troy School District, landowner Judy LaLonde, the University of Idaho Department of Art and Architecture’s design-build program and the Neuman Forest Environmental Learning Pavilion. The event is free. For more, visitpalouselandtrust.org/events-activities/judy-trail.