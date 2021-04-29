Scholarships available for after-school, summer programs in Pullman
The YMCA of the Palouse will offer up to 20 full scholarships for its after-school programs this spring and for the upcoming summer day camp programs at Gladish Cultural and Community Center in Pullman.
The scholarships are made possible from recent grant funding received by the programs, which include STEM/art activities, physical fitness, reading and healthy snacks. The programs serve student kindergarten through fifth grade and transportation to the after-school program is provided by the Pullman School District buses from each elementary school.
To learn more about the scholarships, eligibility and how to apply, email the YMCA of the Palouse office at info@palouseymca.org or call (509) 332-3524.
Rose group in search of volunteers in Palouse
The Palouse Rose Group is in need of volunteers to help tend the memorial rose gardens around the city of Palouse, as the normal group of about eight volunteers is down to three or four.
The group meets on Monday mornings for about one hour from mid-April to early October. Volunteers participate when they are able.
No experience is necessary, and leaders will share knowledge about roses and how to care for them.
To learn more, please call or text Mary Estes at (509) 288-1987, or email mlestes@frontier.com
Idaho Gives annual event begins today
People will be able to donate to Idaho nonprofit organizations today through May 6 as part of Idaho Gives, an Idaho Nonprofit Center program.
Visit idahogives.org to donate.
Twenty-seven nonprofits in Latah County are participating, according to the website..
Federal deadline for Idaho’s Star Card extended
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced this week the federal deadline for REAL ID, Idaho’s Star Card enforcement, was extended to May 3, 2023 because of COVID-19, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.
The Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles continues to urge Idahoans to get their Star Card before 2023. The Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID or other REAL ID compliant identification, will be required to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility in May 2023.
The Star Card has been available in Idaho since 2018. The transaction requires an in-person visit to a county driver’s license office and additional documents. The Idaho DMV strongly encourages Idahoans to use the “Add the Star” tool at itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what specific documents are needed as they can vary depending on each person’s situation.