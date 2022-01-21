Nickels, Pimental earn Rosa Parks awards at breakfast
Linda Nickels and Ellie Pimentel, both of Moscow, were honored Saturday at the annual Martin Luther King Human Rights Breakfast.
The event, organized by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, happened virtually because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
Task force vice-chairwoman Fran Rodriguez presented the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award in the community/senior category to Linda Nickels for her lifetime volunteer work feeding the hungry as director of the Moscow Food Bank for 28 years.
Ellie Pimentel, a senior at Moscow High School, received the Rosa Parks junior/student award for her leadership launching a PERIOD club chapter at the high school to promote menstrual equality, and reduce period poverty and stigma through education.
Nominations for the awards are made by Latah County community members.
Sandbag station open in Moscow
The city of Moscow has opened a sandbag station at 650 N. Van Buren Street in Moscow. It is equipped with sandbags and shovels for community use. The city does not anticipate widespread flooding, however the rain combined with melting ice and snow can contribute to localized flooding.
To minimize damage and flooding, the city recommends not driving through water across the street if possible because it can be hard to gauge depth, and to help keep any known catch basins free of debris to allow for proper drainage. If there are concerns of flooding, call (208) 883-7097.
PRH group continues Valentine deliveries
The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary will continue its Valentine’s Day fundraising deliveries featuring See’s Candy, cookies and stuffed animals. Package prices range from $8-$30 and there are options for candy, balloons, stuffed animals, mugs and cookies. All deliveries must be within Pullman city limits and there is a pick-up option.
Orders must be placed by Feb.8, and the order form can be found at pullmanregional.org/auxiliary. Money raised supports patient care and comfort at the hospital, pediatric physical therapy equipment, sleep sacks for newborns and backpacks of care items for Type 1 diabetics.