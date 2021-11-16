Moscow Artwalk scheduled for Thursday
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have scheduled the year’s second Artwalk event from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at eight Moscow locations. Participants are encouraged to follow the COVID-19 guidelines as designated at each location.
There will be events at Moscow Contemporary, Moscow Wild at Art, Third Street Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Magenta & Co., University of Idaho Art + Design, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute and Bloom.
Palouse Food Pantry November distribution dates
The Palouse Food Pantry will have two distribution dates in November, one Wednesday and one Friday. The regular distribution day will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Calvary Chapel on the Palouse at 215 E. Church St. in Palouse.
The Friday date is part of the Tom’s Turkey Drive and will be from 4:30-6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel. To place an order for a Thanksgiving dinner, contact the Palouse Food Pantry by Wednesday at (509) 595-3048. The Palouse Food Pantry can also set up appointments for those unable to make the times available or do delivery for those who may not have transportation.
Food drive starts sixth year
The American Insurance office in Moscow is collecting food and supply donations from now until 5 p.m. Friday and will donate the food collected the annual Palouse Cares effort in Moscow. There will be pre-packaged food bags at the Moscow Food Co-op as well for purchase.
According to the news release, local food banks are looking for quick canned fruit, canned soups, canned tomato products, ravioli and beef stew options, as well as ramen donations. Food bank patrons are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels and the level of demand will be increasing soon.