Moscow food bank collects food, cash at park Saturday
Saturday’s Drive and Drop Food Drive by the Moscow Food Bank at East City Park resulted in the collection of two pickup-truck beds full of food and $2,455 in monetary donations.
The food bank asked donors to bring nonperishable food like peanut butter, pasta and sauce. They also asked for items like personal hygiene products and diapers.
For more on the effort or to help with additional donations, contact Zach Bafus at zbafus@gmail.com or call (208) 669-0201.
Green to speak at ‘Cup of Joe’ event today
University of Idaho President Scott Green will sit down with Kathy Barnard, the executive director of the UI Alumni Association, from 4-5 p.m. today for a virtual “Cup of Joe.”
This is the second installment of the UI interview series. To listen to the conversation, register online at bit.ly/35NFjPq. The session should include time for audience questions.
Resources available for residents with disabilities
Idaho residents with disabilities can call Moscow’s location Disability Action Center to connect with staff who have access to resources like in-home food delivery or access to consumable medical supplies and durable medical equipment.
The effort is part of the COVID-19 response by The Consortium for Idahoans with Disabilities, in coordination with the regional centers for independent living, like Moscow DAC.
Help lines are staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Disability Action Center can be reached at (208) 883-0523.
Latah County DMV office closed today
The Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles office will be closed today for employee training. The office will not be answering any calls during this time but will answering calls again beginning Wednesday.
The office is closed to public access until further notice because of COVID-19 safety concerns. It is operating at reduced staff to take phone calls and hopes to offer limited access and necessary appointments soon.
The office strongly encourages registration renewals be processed by mailing a notice and payment by check or money order only, or dropping off at the drop-box at the Latah County Annex at 200 S Almon St. Ste 101, Moscow.