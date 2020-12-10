Malden mayor writes letter to Trump asking for federal assistance
Malden Mayor Dan Harwood and Director of the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long-Term Recovery Group Scott Hokonson wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking for federal assistance to help those affected by the devastating Labor Day wildfire.
The letter is a follow-up to the letters from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington’s Congressional delegation asking for a federal disaster declaration.
On Labor Day, a wildfire destroyed more than 85 percent of homes in Malden and Pine City. According to the letter, 60 percent of those homes were uninsured or underinsured.
“We are committed to rebuilding our communities and restoring our lives,” the letter wrote. “However, without your help this may not be possible.”
The letter can be found at bit.ly/2Ka0Wm2.
WSU president urges employees to shop local
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz is urging all WSU employees to shop locally to support Pullman businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Wednesday news release from the university, WSU stated that “a concerted effort by the university’s approximately 5,700 full- and part-time Pullman campus employees to shop local could help local businesses hang on long enough to get through the worst of the pandemic.”
WSU acknowledged Pullman has been affected by the decrease in the student population, which typically accounts for 60 percent of the city’s total population. Pullman has also lost the WSU football games and other events that normally draw thousands of visitors to the city.
In the news release, Schulz expressed concern that business closures will not only hurt the community, but hurt the WSU system overall as prospective students and university employees evaluate where to live, study and work.
Pullman Child Welfare launches charity gift programs
Pullman Child Welfare has programs working to help support children in the community with warm coats and holiday gifts this year. The gift program will be accepting gift donations from community members through Sunday.
The warm clothing program will be accepting donations of new, or gently used, coats through Tuesday.
To find details on these programs, and others serving our community, visit www.pullmanchildwelfare.org.
Thursday bag sales to benefit food bank
Twice Loved Treasures on Main Street in Deary will have bag sales today and Dec. 22. Proceeds from bag sales will go toward heating the storage warehouse behind the store. The store also supports the Deary Food Bank and other local needs.
Customers will get a grocery bag to fill with clothes, shoes, housewares and other items. There is no limit on the number of bags a customer can fill. Gift shop items are excluded.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Santa to visit library Friday drive-thru event
The Moscow Public Library will have a drive-thru Santa Stop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Santa and his helpers will be stationed on the sidewalk in front of the library and deliver drive-thru treats. Participants must remain in their vehicles. No foot traffic will be allowed.
This program is free. For more information, Stacie Echanove at staciee@latahlibrary.org.