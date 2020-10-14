Pullman Police discourage trick-or-treating
The Pullman Police Department is encouraging residents to celebrate Halloween at home and avoid trick-or-treating this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Police Chief Gary Jenkins wrote Tuesday in a news release that people should consider activities such as pumpkin carving, virtual costume parties, movie marathons or other alternatives to door-to-door activities.
If families do go trick-or-treating, the department asks they wear a cloth face covering, avoid indoor parties and choose safer outdoor parties, stay with members of their own household, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and avoid letting children retrieve candy from communal bowls.
“Have respect for those who may opt out of Halloween activities due to health and safety concerns,” Jenkins said. “Only visit houses that have lights on, decorations on display, or have otherwise indicated participation.”
He also encouraged people to stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Social gatherings in Washington are limited to 10 people.
Fire destroys shop near Potlatch
A fire destroyed a shop Monday morning on the 1000 block of Rocky Road Lane southeast of Potlatch, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the structure was fully engulfed in flames and a complete loss. The fire, which was reported at 8:43 a.m., is believed to have started in a hay pile inside the shop.
The shop contained several items inside and the sheriff’s office is waiting to receive a complete inventory list of what was destroyed.
The Potlatch Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze and there were no injuries.
Candidate forums Thursday, Saturday via Zoom
The Pullman League of Women Voters and Pullman Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor two candidate forums this week.
Candidates for county commissioner, Tom Handy and Dean Kinzer, will debate from 7-8 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Candidates running to represent the 9th Legislative District, Brett Broden and Mary Dye, will debate from 4-5 p.m. Saturday via Zoom.
Zoom links for both debates can be found on the league website, lwvpullman.org. Questions for the candidates should be submitted in advance to lwvpull@yahoo.com. Indicate in the subject line to which candidate(s) the question is addressed. No questions will be taken during the debates.
Editor’s note: The date for the second forum was omitted in the print edition of Tuesday’s Daily News.