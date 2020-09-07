IDEQ seeks comment on draft permit for Potlatch’s wastewater treatment facility
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking comments on a draft Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for Potlatch’s wastewater treatment facility. The city applied for a wastewater discharge permit for its wastewater treatment facility at 1630 Flannigan Creek Road.
The proposed permit would authorize the discharge of treated municipal wastewater to the Palouse River from Nov. 1 through July 31 for five years. The permit identifies the pollutants of concern, the required limits for each pollutant or parameter, and monitors and reports requirements necessary to ensure compliance with the permit and to protect human health and the environment.
Written comments on the draft permit and fact sheet will be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 1. The draft permit and fact sheet are available for public review at IDEQ’s Lewiston office, 1118 F St., and on the state agency’s website https://bit.ly/3i4B4Ex. A public meeting may be held, if requested in writing, by Sept. 15.
Comments should address water quality considerations and include supporting materials where available. Comments should also reference the city of Potlatch and permit number ID0022501.
Comments and questions can be submitted by email to Michael Snider at michael.snider@deq.idaho.gov. Requests for a public meeting can be posted electronically on IDEQ’s website or by email to Lori Flook at Lori.Flook@deq.idaho.gov.
Volunteers needed for one-day and weekend trail projects in northern Idaho
The Idaho Trails Association is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails on one-day and weekend projects in September. These are the final three projects of the summer for the association.
No experience is needed to participate and hikers of all levels are encouraged to join. All tools and training will be provided at the start of the trip. Here are the remaining trips:
Sept. 12 — Two Mouth Lakes Trail: One-day project in the Selkirk Mountains. Volunteers will focus on the upper end near Two Mouth Lakes doing tread and drainage repair, brushing overgrown vegetation and log removal work on the trail. This is a popular backpacking area, so campsite cleanup work will also take place.
Sept. 19-20 — St. Joe Sawtooth Trail: This trail is the major access route along the north side of the remote and scenic Mallard Larkins Pioneer Area in the St. Joe National Forest. Volunteers for this weekend trip will cut brush, remove logs and do tread work.
Sept. 26 — Evans Landing: On National Public Lands Day, volunteers will work on this 2-mile trail that drops down to the west shore of Lake Pend Oreille. Focus will be on tread repair on the bottom part of the trail.
To see more information and to sign up for these projects, visit idahotrailsassociation.org/upcoming-projects.
WSU online politics series event Wednesday
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon Wednesday with a presentation “Conspiracy Theories & Social Media,” hosted by Joe Uscinski of the University of Miami.
The presentation will be livestreamed, and presenters will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations will focus on the coming election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.