PCEI to have weekly children’s nature programs
Beginning this week, an outdoor “Nature Explorers” program for children ages 6-13 will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center.
Students will learn about different aspects of nature through lessons, movement, art and exploration. For more information, visit pcei.org/nature-explorers.
Another educational series, “Think Outside!” will be geared toward middle school-aged children and their families. It will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings starting this week and lasting through Nov. 3.
Registration is limited to 10 families per lesson. Email learning@PCEI.org to register.
Historical Society shares poster exhibit
Latah County Historical Society continues its year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States by sharing an educational exhibit in downtown Moscow. The 10-poster exhibit, titled “Votes for Women: Portraits of Persistence,” was created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and draws upon the National Portrait Gallery’s commemorative exhibit of the same name.
The participating businesses displaying posters in their windows are Zion’s Bank Business Center, Farmers Insurance – Jon Kimberling, The Garden Lounge, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, One World Café, Rolling Hills Bikes, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Prichard Art Gallery, Hyperspud Sports and Cafe Artista.
Whitman County Library virtual trivia night scheduled for Thursday
Whitman County Library will host a virtual trivia night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Those interested in participating can access the event via the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/WhitmanCountyLibrary.
Online trivia nights will continue over Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month for the time being. The contests feature a live 20-question game, hosted by librarian, Sarah Phelan-Blamires.
For more information, or to suggest a category, contact Phelan-Blamires at the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 or email sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Virtual TEDxWSU climate change event scheduled for Tuesday
An educational forum about climate change will take place from 4-6 p.m. online Tuesday via Zoom.
TEDxWSU Countdown is part of a global initiative to discuss and plan solutions to the climate crisis The virtual event will feature speakers such as Prince William from the global Countdown event and local Washington State University speakers.
For more information and access to the Zoom link, visit bit.ly/3jSnp4o.