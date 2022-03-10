University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival winners announced
The University of Idaho announced the winners of the student performances from the Feb. 23-26 festival.
Local winners are as follows:
Junior Instrumental Combo: Genesee Jr. High Jazz Combo, directed by Marianna Smith
Junior Vocal Ensemble: Moscow Middle School Choir (runner-up), directed by Tom Garrett
Senior Instrumental Ensemble, Div. III: Colfax High School Jazz Band (runner-up), directed by Mike Morgan
Senior Vocal Area Mic Ensemble, Div. III: Genesee High School Jazz Choir, directed by Marianna Smith
Senior Vocal Combo: Encore from Moscow Senior High School, directed by Stephanie Sant
Senior Vocal Solo: Isabelle Penuelas from the Emily Raasch Voice and Piano Studio in Troy; Isaiah Raasch (runner-up) from the Emily Raasch Voice and Piano Studio in Troy
Outstanding College Instrumental Soloist: Mason Oyler, University of Idaho, directed by Vern Sielert.
A complete list of festival winners can be found here: uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/students/winners
Kim running for Latah County auditor
Alexa Kim announced this week she is running for Latah County auditor in the 2022 election.
Kim is a University of Idaho graduate and the lead recording deputy for the county. She is running as a Democrat.
Tonya Dodge is currently serving as auditor after being appointed to replace Henrianne Westberg. Dodge has not yet filed to run for election.
Julie Fry, Republican, and Matthew Casberg, Democrat, have filed as candidates for the auditor position.
Moscow spring burning season outlined
The city of Moscow announced the 2022 spring burning season will be March 19 through April 24. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings and brush only. The conditions for open burning are as follows: burn piles should be at least 25 feet from any building, structure or other combustible material when the pile is 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height, anything larger must be 50 feet or more away from any structure.
A garden hose with water supply or other fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand and a competent person must be at the burn site at all times until the fire is completely extinguished. The city of Moscow does not allow burning after dark and all fires must be fully extinguished before leaving the site. For the complete list of rules, visit ci.moscow.id.us/CivicAlerts.aspx.
Garfield-Palouse DYW event March 27
The Garfield-Palouse Distinguished Young Women program is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 27 at the Garfield School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door via Venmo, check or cash. Children 11 and younger are admitted free. Three juniors will be competing: Laynie Southern, Kendra Lentz and Ava Hemphill.
Donations are being accepted by the Palouse Chamber of Commerce. Donations made by Friday will be printed in the program.