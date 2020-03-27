Driver’s Licensing Office only available by phone
The Latah County Driver’s Licensing Office is no longer taking appointments and is only available by phone to answer questions, according to a Latah County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The action will be reevaluated when Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order expires. The Driver’s Licensing Office can be reached at (208) 883-7216, Ext. 1.
Deputies will educate the public on the governor’s order, the release said.
Whitman County receives nearly $119,000 in grant money
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced it will be providing Whitman County with nearly $119,000 in grant money to assist people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Department of Commerce, the $118,927 in funds can be used at the discretion of county authorities to meet local needs such as food and rental assistance, small business support and health services.
Latah Sanitation Inc. will closed until mid April 15
Latah Sanitation Inc. this week announced some closures while essential garbage collection will continue.
The Moscow Recycling Center is closed, including the 24/7 recycling drop-off and yard waste drop-off behind the center, and rural recycling collection stations also are closed. Curbside solid waste collection will continue with the usual routes and schedules, as garbage collection is an essential service. Curbside recycling collection will continue.
Administrative buildings will remain open for employees, but will be closed to the public. For more information, call (208) 882-5724 or email customerservice@latahsanitation.com.
PRH: “Stay-at-home’ letters not necessary
Pullman Regional Hospital requests the public to stop requesting “stay at home” or “going back to work” letters for their employers, because requests are generally not necessary at this time. If employees have concerns, they can call their doctor’s office or call the Pullman Regional Hospital Covid-19 Information Line at (509) 336.7345.
At one of PRH’s twice-daily Pandemic Management meetings, a concern was raised that doctors are getting many requests for letters for their employers. These requests take up doctors’ valuable time, and are not necessary because media is regularly encouraging people to stay home.
If employees have concerns or need guidance on this, they can call their doctor’s office or call the COVID-19 Information Line live today at Pullman Regional Hospital at (509) 336-7345.
Commissioners meetings move online
All public meetings of the Whitman County Commissioners are canceled in person based on Governor Inslee’s recent Stay at Home order. Officials understand this change in operations to be necessary, not optional, to comply with the governor’s orders.
Everyone will be invited to join the County Commissioners online via zoom meetings which allow for video and audio communication. Full participation in these meetings is possible at zoom.us/j/250921172 using Meeting ID: 250 921 172
Goodwill closes in eastern Washington, north Idaho
Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest has temporarily closed all of its stores, donation centers, and service offices in eastern Washington and north Idaho including the Moscow location. Goodwill is not accepting donations at this time. Goodwill will provide updates on its website www.discovergoodwill.org and on its Facebook and Instagram feeds.
The Coug Store donating to hospital
The Coug Store in Pullman remains open online and the retailer will donate 20 percent of every purchase made today to the COVID-19 Pullman Regional Hospital Fund.
The store sells officially licensed WSU apparel and products and has been alumni-owned and student-operated since 2016. Items can be purchased online today at cougstore.com.
Applications accepted for grants during crisis
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho is accepting applications for grants from organizations throughout Idaho working with people affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The fund was created just 10 days ago and more than $275,000 has already been committed.
Funding for the first rounds of grantmaking will be given to organizations that work with people experiencing housing instability and food insecurity, those who need physical or mental healthcare, or that provide domestic violence support and childcare.
The first grants are expected to go out in early April. There is no deadline to apply because grants will be given on a rolling basis. To apply for a grant, visit the shortened web link bit.ly/2WMIl44. To donate, visit www.idahocf.org/covid-19.