Moscow Artwalk registration opens for season finale
Registration is open for the Artwalk scheduled in May and June. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 9 for both events. Event registration is open for host locations for the May 9 Artwalk and costs $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Art listings for the May Artwalk cost $10 with a host location registration.
Registration can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The season finale Artwalk is scheduled for June 15 and registration is open for host locations, food and drink vendors, beer and wine vendors, art vendors and demonstrations and the artwalk passport program. Artist participation is open to all literary, culinary, performing and visual arts.
Music scheduled for Moscow’s McConnell Mansion
The Latah County Historical Society will have the Idaho Songs Project and Gary Eller perform at 7 p.m. Monday on the McConnell Mansion lawn, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. The event is free and in case of bad weather will be moved inside. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks.
The Idaho Songs Project was started in 2006 and aims to find, interpret and preserve songs written before 1923. The program will have songs from around the panhandle region of Idaho and Eller will have merchandise available for purchase.