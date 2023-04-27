Moscow Artwalk registration opens for season finale

Registration is open for the Artwalk scheduled in May and June. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 9 for both events. Event registration is open for host locations for the May 9 Artwalk and costs $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Art listings for the May Artwalk cost $10 with a host location registration.

Registration can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The season finale Artwalk is scheduled for June 15 and registration is open for host locations, food and drink vendors, beer and wine vendors, art vendors and demonstrations and the artwalk passport program. Artist participation is open to all literary, culinary, performing and visual arts.

