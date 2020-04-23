Moscow woman named director for environmental group
The Nature Conservancy in Idaho recently named Moscow’s Robyn Miller as its new deputy state director. Miller was previously the group’s director of conservation programs. She joined the chapter in 2005 as a conservation manager for northern Idaho.
During her tenure, she established partnerships and negotiated with federal and state agencies, private corporations and community partners. She implemented conservation projects in both Boundary County and the Clearwater Basin, which included securing funding for forest restoration and the conservation of critical fish and wildlife habitat.
Miller has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from the University of California at Berkeley and a master’s degree in wildlife resources from the University of Idaho. Miller and her husband, Craig, have three daughters.
University of Idaho’s internal recycling program eliminated
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Idaho’s will eliminate its internal recycling program permanently on the Moscow campus starting Monday.
Interior recycling bins will be removed from all buildings, and no interior pickups will be offered for recycled materials. These materials should be placed in the solid waste stream from this point forward.
Those interested in doing their own personal recycling can take items directly to Moscow Recycling. Bins will be available for purchase from Campus Surplus for departmental or personal use for either self-recycling or general storage. The metal, e-waste and exterior cardboard recycling programs will continue.
University of Idaho selects common read book about immigration
The University of Idaho has chosen “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez as its Common Read for 2020-21.
The Common Read committee, composed of students, faculty and community members, said they were moved by Henriquez’s novel and the journey of her characters seeking community and citizenship. The book tells the story of love between a Panamanian boy and a Mexican girl.
Now in its 13th year, the Common Read is designed to engage the university and Moscow community in a unified intellectual activity. First-year students will be assigned to read the book as part of their first-year studies courses and in English 101 and 102.
Today’s Moscow chamber event to feature District 5 legislators
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce will have a webinar with District 5 legislators David Nelson, Caroline Troy and Bill Goesling from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today via Zoom.
The chamber hopes to hear from the representatives about the COVID-19 business impacts and provide members of the community an opportunity to ask questions in an open forum.
To join the meeting visit the Zoom link: bit.ly/2xQfVfk.
Palouse group to have virtual Earth Day event
Members of the Palouse chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will participate Saturday in a Zoom event called “Uniting from Home” with Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist, evangelical Christian and the creator of the educational show “Global Weirding” on PBS.
This event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and take action on climate change, while still respecting public health recommendations for social distancing.
More details to attend can be found on UnitingFromHome.eventbrite.com.
Accuracy Matters
Frank Harrill, who started with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in 2016, was recently named vice president of security for the Pullman-based company. His title was incorrect in a brief that appeared in Wednesday’s Daily News.