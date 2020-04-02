Release: WSU takes steps to limit COVID-19-related financial fallout
Washington State University officials have announced the university will freeze executive salaries and limit new hires in an effort to minimize financial fallout related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to the WSU community Wednesday, the administration announced it would freeze salaries of the president and provost, as well as those of vice presidents, chancellors, vice chancellors and deans through at least fiscal year 2021.
The message indicated the hire of new faculty and staff would be limited to “mission-critical” posts. All new hires for academic and faculty area staff will be subject to approval by leadership.
The letter stated all departments should do what they can to reduce operating expenditures wherever possible but noted “expenditures needed to support distance delivery of instruction and to provide remote support for our students are the two highest priorities.”
Financial consequences of the pandemic on the WSU system are still being reviewed and estimated, according to the letter.
Idaho Department of Lands: Earthquake did not damage oil and gas wells
In response to Tuesday’s earthquake, Idaho Department of Lands’ Division of Minerals, Public Trust, and Oil and Gas indicates initial checks on oil and gas wells as well as surface mines across the state have not indicated any problems.
IDL field staff will continue to work with mine operators, as well as state and federal agencies in evaluating the situation. The main focus will be on facilities and water handling operations to ensure that earthen dams and holding ponds have not been damaged by the earthquake.
There have been no reports of problems but IDL inspectors will be conducting further inspections of the facilities and wells through the end of the week.