WSP conducting emphasis patrols on highways
Washington State Patrol started emphasis patrols Thursday focused on speeding, distracted or impaired driving and other collision-causing violations, according to a news release.
An increased presence of police will be on State Routes 26 and 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. The emphasis patrols run through Nov. 28 as Washington State University students travel across the state for Thanksgiving break.
WSP encourages drivers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and to be prepared for changing road and weather driving conditions.
It also encourages drivers to prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions. That includes packing a small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares. WSP also recommends making sure all the fluids in vehicles are full and the vehicle’s battery is in good working order. Good all-season or snow tires, as well as tire chains are advised and may be required when traveling over the mountain passes.
Eastside Marketplace bus shelter removed
SMART Transit in Moscow announced this week that the bus shelter located at Eastside Marketplace has been removed.
The temporary easement for that shelter was terminated by the property owner, according to Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap.
The agency is working with the City of Moscow to identify a nearby location to relocate the shelter. SMART Transit will continue to make stops at the location.
SMART Transit also announced it will close early on Nov. 24 with the last departure at 2:40 p.m. It will be closed Nov. 25-26.