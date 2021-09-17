Local Briefs

Asphalt project in Moscow scheduled through Oct. 1
A planned asphalt improvement project at Sixth and Logan streets in Moscow is scheduled to begin today and be completed by Oct. 1, according to a news release from the city of Moscow. The project will remove and replace the existing asphalt roadway, install new storm pipe and replace a curb and gutter section.
During the project, residents are asked to be aware that there will be street and sidewalk closures on Sixth Street from Logan Street to Polk Street for the project’s duration. Residents can expect road closures, detours and possible delays near this location.
For questions about the project, including the project schedule or concerns about resident access, contact Cameron Lee at (208) 883-7013.
AJR concert at UI canceled
Because of unforeseen circumstances, AJR will not be performing at the University of Idaho on Oct. 16, according to a news release from the university.
Originally scheduled to play in the ICCU Arena as part of the UI Community Concert Series, the show has been canceled. Ticketholders will be notified via email and payment for tickets will be refunded automatically.
The next scheduled concert on at the ICCU Arena is Nov. 5, when Third Eye Blind will play during UI Parents Weekend. Tickets and information can be found at govandals.com/tickets.
Trivia Night scheduled for Colfax Thursday
The public is invited to Trivia Night at Schmuck Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Colfax. Bring a team or compete solo in the contest featuring seasonal, historical, and just-for-fun questions.
The winning team will receive a small, fall-themed prize and the losing team may pick a trivia category for next time.
The Whitman County Library will provide hot chocolate and apple cider, but residents can bring their own food, a blanket and lawn chair. The event will be streamed on Whitman County Library’s Facebook Live.
If you have questions about trivia or wish to suggest a category, please contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at (509) 397-4366 or sarah@whitcolib.org.
Former American ambassador, foreign policy expert to speak at UI
Former United States Ambassador Ryan Crocker, an expert on Afghanistan and American policy in the Middle East, will deliver a free public address titled “The Meaning of Afghanistan” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University of Idaho Administration Building Auditorium.
Crocker serves on the board of No One Left Behind, a nongovernmental organization dedicated to ensuring that America keeps its promises to Afghans and Iraqis who risked their lives to support citizens. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2009.
Crocker is a nonresident Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Other academic appointments included: Diplomat in Residence, Princeton University; Inaugural Kissinger Fellow, Yale University; the James Schlesinger Distinguished Visiting Professor, University of Virginia; and dean of the Bush School of Government, Texas A&M. He was a career foreign service officer who served six times as an American Ambassador — Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon.
Since 1999, the Martin Institute has organized a series of lectures on international issues as part of the Martin Forum. Ideally suited to a nonpartisan audience, the lectures feature experts from the University of Idaho community and beyond. Martin Forum speakers deliver a public lecture, visit classes when possible and meet with campus and community audiences in informal settings.