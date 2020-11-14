Moscow police see rise in car burglaries
The Moscow Police Department has responded to more than 45 vehicle burglaries in the city since Oct. 1.
The incidents are being actively investigated, according to a Friday police news release. In the release, police remind residents to adhere to these suggestions to avoid becoming a victim:
Park in a well-lit/well-traveled area when possible.
Remove valuables from your vehicle.
If your valuables cannot be removed, obscure or hide them.
Ensure your vehicle doors are locked.
Suspicious activity should be reported to the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-2677.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center is open
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center is now open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The center, at 330 N. Grand Ave., features historic displays on postal service by train, grains of the area, handcrafted wood model train cars, a donation station and large prints of trains.
A temporary display features drawings of Palouse barns and grain elevators by Becky Thorgaard.
Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and follow social-distancing protocols.
A blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday in Palouse
A community blood drive will be held from 12:15-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Palouse Community Center.
To schedule a donation appointment, call Charlotte at (509) 878-1363 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “palouse.”
Alzeihmer’s town hall event set for Tuesday
The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a virtual town hall from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday for Washington’s 5th Congressional District.
This annual community event gives residents a chance to hear from and ask questions of local leaders about public policy and legislation related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The presentation will feature information about legislation impacting people with dementia, their families and caregivers.
The virtual town hall is free, and advance registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit alzwa.org/townhalls or contact Brad Forbes at brforbes@alz.org or (425) 246-6432.
WSU online racial justice forum is set for Tuesday
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will play host to an online event at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a presentation, “From where I sit: Perspectives on race and justice” hosted by Omari Amili. Amili is an author, advocate and educator who was formerly incarcerated. Victoria Pratt, chief judge in Newark Municipal Court in New Jersey, also will speak at the forum.
The panelists will discuss how perceptions of justice vary depending upon where people are positioned in the criminal justice system and field questions from audience members.The presentation will be livestreamed, and presenters will be able to take questions.
To access the presentation, visit bit.ly/35u1gEF.
Pullman’s Winter Trunk Market will begin Wednesday
The Pullman Winter Market will be called the Winter Trunk Market this year and take place Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center.
Vendors will sell items out of the trunks of their vehicles outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers are encouraged to contact vendors in advance, or to purchase items through online vendor platforms and pick them up at the market.
Vendors also will have inventory on hand for walk-up sales. Participating vendors and their sales platforms will be posted on the Market’s Facebook the week of each Winter Trunk Market. For now, only two are scheduled: Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Both will take place from 3-5 p.m.
Vendors that have expressed interest in participating in the Winter Trunk Markets include Omache Farm, Home Comfort Candles and Two If By SeaFoods.
Online performance of women’s suffrage-themed play is Wednesday
The Latah County Historical Society and Moscow League of Women Voters are sponsoring a virtual performance of the play “May’s Vote” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, presented by Key City Public Theatre. The presentation commemorates the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The 45-minute play tells the story of two northwest suffragists, Emma Smith DeVoe and May Arkwright Hutton. The two worked side by side — but seldom saw eye to eye — to win the vote for women in Washington state in 1910.
The performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the actors. The presentation is being made available to the public free of charge by Zions Bank and the Latah County Arts and Culture Committee.
To reserve a virtual seat at this production, visit bit.ly/2UseZpe, then select May’s Vote and scroll down to Presenting Partners and Dates.