Local author Blew to sign newest book Tuesday

University of Idaho professor emerita and author Mary Clearman Blew and the UI Department of English’s creative writing program will have a book reading and celebration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.

Blew will read from her new book, “Think of Horses,” the fourth in her Montana Quartet series published by Bison Books/U Nebraska Press.

