Local author Blew to sign newest book Tuesday
University of Idaho professor emerita and author Mary Clearman Blew and the UI Department of English’s creative writing program will have a book reading and celebration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Blew will read from her new book, “Think of Horses,” the fourth in her Montana Quartet series published by Bison Books/U Nebraska Press.
Blew was co-founder of the creative writing program at the UI. The reading is free and open to the public. Copies will be available for sale from BookPeople of Moscow and Blew will be available for signing after the reading. Masks are encouraged.
Colfax program to feature Lincoln impressionist
The Colfax Library will have an after school program about Abraham Lincoln with impressionist Keith Deaton from 3:30-4:15 p.m. Thursday at the library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Families are welcome. Students at Jennings Elementary School can take Bus 9 to the library with a parent note.
The program will cover the serious and humorous side of Lincoln. Deaton will answer questions and interact with the audience after the program. The event is free. For more information visit whitcolib.org.