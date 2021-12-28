Applications for Pullman City Council closing soon
The Pullman City Council will close applications for a Ward 2 representative at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 30. An appointee will fill the position until the next municipal general elections in 2023. Applicants will seek to fill the position of Councilman Dan Records, who has accepted a position at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
Applications can be found at pullman-wa.gov and can be returned in person, by mail or emailed to exec@pullman-wa.gov. Applicants are invited to attend the Jan. 11 council meeting for interviews and the selected applicant will take the oath of office as soon as Jan. 12. The person appointed to the post can choose to run for election to the Ward 2 seat in May 2023.
Pine Creek Community Restoration closing executive director applications soon
Pine Creek Community Restoration opened applications for an Executive Director of Long Term Recovery Operations. The organization was formed in response to the Babb Road wildfire in September 2020. The executive director will implement and oversee operations and work with the board of directors to manage funds and fulfill goals.
Applications close Monday. To apply, submit a letter of interest and resume to PCCRLTRO@gmail.com or mail to Pine Creek Community Restoration LTRO at P.O. Box 47, Rosalia, WA 99170. A member of the Pine Creek Community or a Whitman County resident is preferred for the position. A full job description is given at pinecreekcommunityrestoration.org.
SMART Transit operating one bus on two routes for the week
SMART Transit will have a single bus alternating between the west and east fixed routes through Thursday and will not run Friday for New Year’s Day. The first bus will serve the east route at 6:40 a.m. After that first ride, the bus will depart from the Transit Center for the east route 10 minutes after the hour, each hour. The west route will depart the Transit Center at 40 minutes after the hour.
The east route will follow its standard path serving the high school and East City Park at 6:40 and 7:10 a.m. The east route will serve the Asbury and Rosaurs stops. The west route will serve Walmart, Winco and Downtown. The west route will not serve Asbury or Rosauers this week. For a map of the routes or for an updated schedule visit smarttransit.org or their facebook page at SMART Transit.