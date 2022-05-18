Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport awarded $21 million
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office announced Tuesday that Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was awarded $21 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund its new terminal and apron.
According to a news release from Cantwell, $10 million will fund the fifth phase to construct the 45,000-square-foot terminal, which includes laying the foundation, extending utilities and constructing structural steel and framing.
The other $11 million will fund the first phase of the 48,000-square-yard terminal apron. The first phase includes design and construction of 26,880 square yards.
The FAA also awarded the Port of Whitman Business Center Airport $600,000 for sealing and repairing cracks on the Colfax airport’s runway and taxiway.
Moscow American Legion post plans open house
The Dudley Loomis Post 6 of the American Legion has scheduled an open house from 6-10 p.m. Friday at 317 S. Howard St., in Moscow. Available for viewing will be recent renovations and other updates to the legion’s log cabin.
Live music will be from 7-9 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available for donations to support the planned upgrades, which include the development of a basement game section, snack area and landscaping. Darts, pool and cornhole games will be available during the open house.
The cabin is a historical log building in Moscow and is the home of the Dudley Loomis Post 6, American Legion Blue Devils baseball team, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Cub Scout pack and a Girl Scout troop.
Eddie Montgomery tickets on sale starting Friday
Tickets for the Palouse Empire Fair concert featuring Eddie Montgomery and the Olson Bros. Band will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday at PalouseEmpireFair.com. Tickets are $48, $58 and $68 and includes entry to the fair and convenience/vendor fees.
Montgomery will be performing from his solo debut after his longtime music partner Troy Gentry, died in 2017 in a helicopter crash. He will be playing some of his duet hits and songs from his debut album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down.” The Olson Bros. Band, from Olympia, will open the show.
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.
Idaho Food Bank schedules food distribution next week
The Idaho Food Bank and volunteers from United Way of Moscow and Latah County will distribute food boxes at 10 a.m. Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Distribution will last until boxes are gone.
Boxes will have a mix of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. There is no documentation required. For information on the Idaho Food Bank call (208) 746-2288 or visit idahofoodbank.org.
Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announces grant recipients
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced the recipients of its fast track grants. Fast track grants range from $2,500 to $10,000 and are intended for small nonprofits that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention.
Seven nonprofits in Latah and Whitman counties received grants. The Heart of the Arts Inc. in Moscow received $4,800 for the little free pantry. The Latah Alliance on Mental Illness in Moscow received $5,720 for life skills and nutrition education. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Barker-Lind Post 3913 in Kendrick received $4,500 for a handicap accessible restroom. The Juliaetta Kendrick Good Samaritan Food Bank received $3,000 to help provide food to community families on an emergency basis. The Lacrosse Community outreach program received $10,000 for a food bank. Tough as Nails, in Rosalia, received $5,000 for activity kit sponsorships.