Whitman County to give comprehensive plan update next week
Whitman County will conduct a workshop regarding updates to its comprehensive plan 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The county’s consultant will conduct this workshop and the Board of County Commissioners and the County’s Planning Commission will be present.
The plan serves as a guiding document for the county’s planning decisions. It has not been fully updated since 1978.
The zoom link can be found at the Whitman County Planning Division website. People with questions can also call County Planner Alan Thomson at (509) 397-5211.
Pullman High alumni raising money for seniors
Pullman High School alumni members have created a GoFundMe account to raise money for gifts to the high school’s senior class, which has endured more than a year of pandemic-related changes and event cancellations leading up to graduation this spring.
Alumni and supporters of the high school are hoping to raise $5,000 for the purchase of gift cards to local businesses.
To learn more about the effort and how to contribute, go to this shortened web link: bit.ly/2RxKShT.
Idaho Gives registration ends today
Idaho Gives, the state’s largest campaign of online giving, will close for registrations today for nonprofit organizations interested in participating.
All Idaho-based 501c3 organizations are eligible for the program and can register at IdahoGives.org. Idaho Gives will run for a full week, April 29 through May 6.
Tree planting event scheduled for Saturday
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute is having an Earth Month celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Creek Nature Preserve near Albion. Participants will enjoy a day of hands-on learning with tree planting, macroinvertebrate identification and an ecosystem hike with a local ecologist and bird expert.
Participants should bring masks, water, weather appropriate layers (rain gear/sunblock) boots/close toed shoes and work gloves if you have them. Participants will be asked to mask up for this event when unable to maintain physical distance. PCEI will provide hand sanitizer and light snacks.
For information, email learning@pcei.org. To register, go to mailchi.mp/pcei/spring-2021.