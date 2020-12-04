Alternative Giving Market to have drive-through event Saturday
The Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse will have a drive-through event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds Grange Building. The event’s purpose is to encourage community members to donate to a local charity in lieu of purchasing other gifts for the holiday season.
Attendees are asked to drive up to the temporary parking area at which point they will be greeted by a volunteer and shopping list. They will then be asked to choose from the list of 27 local charities and donate their money. Multiple donations can be made by one person.
All gift amounts are encouraged and will include an artfully designed postcard to share with someone on your holiday gift list.
Public feedback request about Moscow Farmers Market
The City of Moscow Community Events Division is seeking feedback from the community about the 2020 Moscow Farmers Market. Changes were made this year to the Moscow Farmers Market because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the most significant addition being the creation of the motor-in curbside pickup format.
The purpose of the survey is to gather feedback on how safe the public felt at the market based on implemented changes. Results will aid city staff in preparing for the 2021 Moscow Farmers Market should the coronavirus remain a public health issue.
The electronic survey is available through SurveyMonkey at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MoscowFM20
Members of the public will have the opportunity to participate in the estimated seven-minute survey until Dec. 31.
Survey results will be shared at the Feb. 4 Farmers Market Commission meeting.
Friends of Phillips Farm sponsoring outdoor photo contest
The Friends of Phillips Farm is having a photo contest for local photographers of all ages. Youth (17 and younger) and adults (18 and older) can enter up to three of their best scenes of Phillips Farm County Park for consideration.
The deadline for entry is midnight Dec. 18. First-place photos will be submitted for publication in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and will appear on the Friends’ website and Facebook page.
For more information, including contest rules and submission information, visit the Friends’ website at www.friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com.
Podcast contest for Idaho high school students now open
To celebrate Law Day, the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program is sponsoring a podcast contest for Idaho high school students. The contest offers students and schools an opportunity to win cash prizes while exploring the importance of the rule of law in the United States.
Students, working individually or in groups, are asked to submit a 5 to 10-minute podcast that ties to the American Bar Association’s 2021 Law Day theme: “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.”
Students can develop their podcasts as a school-sponsored project or may work independently to create their submissions. Podcasts will be reviewed by a judging panel who scores the entries on content, delivery and production.
The deadline for submission is April 16. Students may submit drafts of their podcasts to receive feedback from attorneys who volunteer to review drafts prior to final submission.
Winners will be announced April 30. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three entries: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
For more information about the contest, visit idaholawfoundation.org and click the “Law Day” link from the main page.
WSU launches life sciences incubator program in Spokane
SPOKANE — Washington State University is launching Spinout Space in Spokane, a new life sciences incubator designed to build and grow start-up companies.
The Bank of America Charitable Foundation on Thursday pledged its support for the incubator with a $250,000 anchor grant. That investment allows the incubator to begin turning WSU research and innovation into biotech, pharma, diagnostics and medical device companies. The program is designed to make it as easy as possible to commercialize discovery and invention.
WSU operates medical and nursing schools and other health sciences programs in Spokane.