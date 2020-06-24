Man allegedly grabbed police officer’s holster during arrest
A 21-year-old man who was being arrested Monday morning at Pullman’s Sunset Mart allegedly grabbed a Pullman Police Department officer’s holster.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police heard reports of Darien Armstrong wandering around Pullman and causing problems. He was asked to leave Safeway after he was reported sleeping next to the store and allegedly attempted to burglarize a residence on Spring Street.
Opgenorth said Armstrong eventually made his way to Sunset Mart, where he had been previously trespassed.
As police tried to arrest him, Armstrong allegedly resisted and grabbed an officer’s holster.
He was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, obstructing a public servant and residential burglary.
Moscow hosts online open house for water and sewer utility rate study
The city of Moscow launched an online open house to solicit feedback from utility customers on the water and sewer utility rate study, according to a city news release. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an online format was developed in lieu of the traditional in-person meeting.
Moscow water and sewer customers are encouraged to visit the website, www.ci.moscow.id.us/845/2020-Rate-Study, to learn about proposed updates, ask questions and provide feedback. The city will field questions and comments through July 2.
In May 2019, the city initiated a comprehensive five-year water and sewer rate study to establish an equitable and cost-based water and sewer rate structure to ensure sufficient revenues are available to fund water and sewer operations and capital infrastructure needs. Moscow’s last utility rate study was completed in 2013. The city is proposing changes to the sewer rate structure to better align costs with the contribution to the system for commercial users.
The city presented the proposed structure to the city council and convened a Citizen Rate Committee to review the proposal. The committee was unanimous in its support of the proposed changes. If approved, the new structure would be implemented Oct. 1, the start of the city’s 2021 fiscal year.
Garfield-Palouse High School graduation Saturday
Garfield-Palouse High School will have its graduation commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. The ceremony this year is for immediate family only but will be live-streamed via YouTube for the public.
To access the video, log on to the school’s website, garpal.net, for the link to the live graduation stream. The graduation ceremony also will be aired live on the radio at 107.5 FM.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the graduates and families will be escorted out of town by the Palouse Police and Fire/Emergency Medical Services. Community members can drive to Main Street to wish them a final farewell.
Phillips Farm birdwatching walk set for Thursday
Bird expert Charles Swift will be leading a birdwatching walk from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Farm County Park. Swift will identify birds by sight and their calls.
Walkers should practice physical distancing and wear masks during the event. This event is sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of Phillips Farm.
For more information, contact Martha Lovett at (208) 669-2375.